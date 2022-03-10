in TECH

Crackdown on Bodabodas Deals Blow to Online Businesses

Bodabodas for online businesses delivery
Photo courtesy

The recent crackdown on Bodabodas across the country has affected online businesses which rely on them for delivery. Food businesses, individual vendors and courier services have been affected by the crackdown.

President Uhuru Kenyatta this week ordered a crackdown on Bodabodas after a video of a number of riders assaulting a motorist went viral. It was reported that the lady motorist had caused an accident involving the bodaboda and before she could leave the scene, she was ambushed by several riders who proceed to rob and sexually assault her. The lady who tried to protect herself while screaming was later rescued by a traffic policeman who showed up to the scene.

Online businesses have gained traction since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as a preferred medium for buying and selling products. Most Kenyans prefer to shop for clothes, food, groceries, shows, stationery and so much more, online.

Jumia Food, Uber Eats, Bolt Food and other vendors have been giving shoppers notifications such as ‘drivers are extra busy’, ‘no delivery to this area’, or ‘delivery for this item not available.’

Mama Rocks posted a notice on their social media

Image



BigFish also issued a statement, saying all industries are interdependent.

The restaurant said most of its clients were now sending Ubers to collect their meals.

A delivery company that uses bicycles also gave their account, saying they were overwhelmed by orders.

Bicycles were not affected in the crackdown. However, delivery bodabodas were caught up in the crackdown as all riders were stripped of their registration, and told to reregister.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

