Crackdown Begins On Illegal Car Washes In Nairobi

Car washes regarded as “illegal” in Kenya’s capital Nairobi will soon be closed, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has said.

NMS boss Major General Mohamed Badi says that there has been a rapid and unregulated car wash business in Nairobi, even in posh residential areas like Muthaiga, Karen, and Lavington.

According to Badi, most of the car washes are sponsored by politicians especially MCAs, who use them as a “reward” to “boys” who supported them.

“The car washes are many, not only in Ngumo but also in posh areas like Muthaiga, Karen, Lavington where they should not be. It is something political; a kind of payment to boys who probably voted for them,” he said.

Since the trade sector was not transferred to NMS, Badi is planning to use diplomatic means by reaching out to MCAs to ensure that the menace is contained.

“We are fighting two-fold; one is to ensure that the rule of law is applied to everyone but in order to enforce, we also have a challenge as these people are licensed by politicians who control the county assembly and set by-laws which allow some of these operations to operate illegally,” he said.

“It is not an easy task since Trade is not a transferred function and a majority of the car washes are owned by the politicians who expect to vote in favour of the process,” added Mr Badi.

