20 Cows Seized as Police Arrest Herder in Troubled Laikipia Area

Security teams patrolling the disturbed area of Laikipia Nature Conservancy on Sunday arrested a man for illegal herding activities.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the man identified as Mereluk Lemeron Ndupas was arrested for illegally grazing in a maize plantation of a local resident within the conservancy’s environs.

Police also seized 20 cows the suspect was grazing.

“He is in police custody to be arraigned in court tomorrow, 13th September 2021,” said the police boss.

This comes four days after four other people were arrested within Marura farm by multi-agency security teams.

Read: IG Mutyambai Warns Politicians Against Holding Rallies in Disturbed Laikipia Areas

The four, police said, were fleeing from the ongoing security operation within the Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

They were identified as Julius Lekandero, Kiamanoi Loloki, Lesupikei Leetoree and Samuel Leekete.

The conservancy and its environs were recently declared a security zone following bandit attacks that have left residents displaced and several police officers injured.

Also Read: Former Laikipia North MP Lempurkel Denies Hate Speech Charges, Freed on Bail

According to authorities, the heavily armed attackers, who are operating in the area with impunity are intimidating ranch owners and stealing their livestock.

Pastoralists in the area claim that the huge tracts of land owned by the ranchers were their ancestral land.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...