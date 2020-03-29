COVID-19: Buy Ventilators With Ksh10 Billion BBI Money, Kenyans Tell Uhuru

A section of Kenyans online is now calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to divert funds that the government had set aside to implement the Buiding Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Kenyans on Twitter, popularly known as KoT, took to the microblogging site on Sunday to call on the Head of State to heed to their call using the hashtag #10BforVentilatorsNotBBI.

In a series of tweets, KoT urged President Kenyatta to use the monies to buy much-needed ventilators to help COVID-19 patients.

As of Sunday, March 28, Kenya had 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The disease has already claimed one person, a 66-year-old who died at the Aga Khan Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was suffering from diabetes.

To prevent further loss of life, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Kenyans think it’s time the President acted firmly, this includes equipping our hospitals with ventilators and Coronavirus testing kits amid the global health crisis.

A medical ventilator is an automatic machine that moves breathable air mechanically into and out of the lungs. The machine helps provide the mechanism of breathing for a patient, who is physically unable to breathe, or effectively breathe on their own.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness clinically resembling viral pneumonia and manifesting as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The Coronavirus annihilates the breathing system and most patients rely on a ventilator to breathe.

With the number of COVID-19 cases in the country fast-rising, Kenyans think that the prudent thing for the government to do is to increase its preparedness to fight the disease. It should not sit pretty thinking that the cases will remain at 38, or the number will remain low even in the coming weeks.

Recently, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the government was forced to dispatch a ventilator to the coast region to help a COVID-19 patient, who needed it urgently. This clearly shows that there is need to procure the machines as the virus wreaks havoc.

The funds, KoT said, can also be used to increase critical care beds in the country.

Kenya has only 518 critical care beds to cater for patients with Nairobi county leading with 247 beds. 439 beds are occupied in certain hospitals across the country.

Some counties lack the facility. These include; Kitui, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit and Migori counties.

To deal with the COVID-19 crisis Kenya has been relying on donations from Western countries with local leaders doing nothing to fight the pandemic.

Last week, Chinse billionaire Jack Ma donated 25,000 masks, testing kits and protective suits meant to help the Kenyan government in its efforts to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kenyans are now calling on the President and his handshake partner Raila Odinga to divert Ksh10 billion BBI funding to the COVID-19 medical emergency that has shaken 1st world countries including USA, Italy, China Germany among others.

Here are some of the reactions online:

Governor Obado Said it on a BBI Rally But Raila Odinga Chose to ignore Him. The Money that was Meant to popularize BBI should Be Channeled To The Pandemic and Help us have More masks,Ventilators and Many more. #10BforVentilatorsNotBBI pic.twitter.com/aXvLB3CexA — Captain Dominic Omondi. (@CaptainDominicO) March 29, 2020

Sad Times Because Kenya Has Only 518 ICU Beds Of Which 439 Are Currently Occupied.

Can We Use The BBI Fund Somewhere It Can Be Accounted. Imagine If 30% of our Population has The Virus then we will all Die Because Kenya is Not Ready.#10BforVentilatorsNotBBI — Captain Dominic Omondi. (@CaptainDominicO) March 29, 2020

When Leaders In Kenya Want To Change the Constitution to Favor Them,They fund the Project and Pay People To Gather For Numbers. When we Have A National threat like Corona Virus Kenya needs donations from other countries. Who Cursed Us?#10BforVentilatorsNotBBI — Captain Dominic Omondi. (@CaptainDominicO) March 29, 2020

Because of The Price Hike due to Corona Outbreak it will cost us 200K to buy a Ventilator. If We Channel the 10b BBI Fund to the Project we Will have 50,000 ventilators which will Help us as a Country. Corona Virus Is Not A Joke,Ventilators are essential.#10BforVentilatorsNotBBI pic.twitter.com/KAnFY9szsT — Captain Dominic Omondi. (@CaptainDominicO) March 29, 2020

Buying Ventilator doesn't cost alot but Raila is on our throat with #BBIfraud. Kenyans, we should stand together & say NO to impunity. #10BforVentilatorsNotBBI — Joseph Omondi (@omondii_) March 29, 2020

One Raila Odinga is nowhere to be seen since reggae was stopped, the stingy luo Lord has gone silent since the outbreak of the deadly Corona Virus, kenyans should learn now and know exactly who has the people's needs at heart #10BforVentilatorsNotBBI — Onchonga Davis (@DavisWhispers) March 29, 2020

#10BforVentilatorsNotBBI 🔹 KENYANS want ventilators for covid-19 patients not BBI nonsense. . Kenyans are united. 10B should be put back to good use Mr president🔹 — Silvia Wangeci (@Silvia_Wangeci) March 29, 2020

The entire pro-handshake soldiers are very silent. We need their voice on the ventilators, the experience in italy and Spain should be a wake up call let's prepare, #10BforVentilatorsNotBBI pic.twitter.com/x36tsdVij9 — Dante wasike (@wasikedan) March 29, 2020

Barely 200 ICU beds which are currently occupied, less than 10 CRRT machines in the whole country for patients with multi organ failure due to COVID. Invest in Healthcare! #kenyacurfew #10BforVentilatorsNotBBI pic.twitter.com/U2jH1Zfz6x — Đëŕíćķ Ććñ (@dericmutuma) March 29, 2020

