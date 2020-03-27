Two COVID-19 Patients Admitted In Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – Health CS Kagwe

Two patients infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19) are currently admitted at Aga Khan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The two include a french national and a Kenyan citizen.

In a press statement on Friday, Kagwe said that the tally of confirmed cases in the country stands at 31 as now new infections have been reported within the last 24 hours.

“In the last 24 hours, a total of 156 samples from suspected cases have been tested in various laboratories in Kenya. All the 156 cases have tested negative,” said Kagwe.

The CS noted that the 31 cases are spread out in five counties: Nairobi (21), Kilifi (6), Mombasa (2), Kwale (1) and Kajiado (1).

“Out of the 31 positive cases, 19 are male while 12 are females, ” said Kagwe.

So far, the CS stated that 752 persons had been tested for the deadly coronavirus disease.

Read: Expect Arrests, Impounding of Vehicles During 7PM To 5AM Curfew – Police

Kagwe said the government is monitoring 931 close contacts with five individuals admitted at Mbagathi Hospital’s isolation facility awaiting test results.

The CS urged Kenyans to adhere to the government’s directives including the 7pm to 5am daily curfew set to begin on Friday night.

“The curfew has been necessitated by the fact that it has been very difficult to maintain social distancing. A lot of our people who have been infected is as a result of social interactions and from our observations usually in the evenings and at night, ” he added.

The police have already warned Kenyans to expect arrests and impounding of vehicles if the directive is not observed.

Read Also: Media Council Initiates Special Accreditation For Critical Non-Journalistic Staff Following Curfew Directive

Speaking during a presser, Rift valley Police Commander Marcus Ocholla called on drivers and passengers to avoid confrontation ahead of the curfew.

“Passengers should begin their journey early because we shall not allow anybody to be on the road at 7pm as directed by the president,” said Ocholla.

Ocholla reiterated that the authorities are well prepared for the curfew, adding that a multi-agency team has been deployed to man highways and roundabouts in a bid to curb Coronavirus spread.

“Heavy deployment has been done to ensure everyone is home from 7pm. We expect all commuters and members of the public to be inside their houses as per guidelines,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu