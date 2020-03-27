Two COVID-19 Patients Admitted In Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – Health CS Kagwe

Two patients infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19) are currently admitted at Aga Khan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The two include a french national and a Kenyan citizen.

In a press statement on Friday, Kagwe said that the tally of confirmed cases in the country stands at 31 as now new infections have been reported within the last 24 hours.

“In the last 24 hours, a total of 156 samples from suspected cases have been tested in various laboratories in Kenya. All the 156 cases have tested negative,” said Kagwe.

The CS noted that the 31 cases are spread out in five counties. Nairobi (21), Kilifi (6), Mombasa (2), Kwale (1) and Kajiado (1).

“Out of the 31 positive cases, 19 are male while 12 are females, ” said Kagwe.

So far, the CS stated that 752 persons had been tested for the deadly coronavirus disease.

TKagwe said the government is monitoring 931 close contacts with five individuals at Mbagathi Hospital’s isolation facility awaiting test results.

