Covid-19: Zero Fatalities Recorded as 95 Contract Virus

Kenya has recorded 95 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,334 tested in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

The positivity rate is now at 2.9%. The new statistics bring the total number of infections to 251,152 and cumulative tests so far conducted 2,606,152.

In a statement, CS Kagwe said that 86 of the new cases are Kenyans while nine are foreigners, with 56 being males and 39 are females.

The youngest is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 95 years.

Over the same period, 172 patients have recovered from the disease with 138 from the home-based isolation and care program and 34 from various health facilities countrywide.

This brings the total recoveries recorded to 243,944 of whom 197,180 are from the home-based isolation and care program, while 46,764 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The CS also noted that Kenya has not recorded any new fatalities.

“Today there are no deaths reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities still remain at 5,181,” he said.

A total of 762 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,788 are under the home-based isolation and care program.

47 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen.

No patient is under observation.

Meanwhile, 256 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with250 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination Update

As of October 9, a total of 4,183,552 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,135,700 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,047,852.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 33.4%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was3.8%.

