Covid-19: Zero Deaths, 46 Recoveries, 76 New Infections

Covid-19
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload is now at 253,737 after 76 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted in the country to 2,730,639 with the positivity rate now at 1.2%.

No deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours hence the cumulative fatalities in the country still stand at 5,296.

76 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries to 247,202.

33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 113 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 111 of them in the general wards. 2 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Update:

A total of 5,546,979 vaccines have been administered across the country as of November 4th, 2021. Of these, 3,764,767 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,782,212.

