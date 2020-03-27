COVID-19 – Victor Wanyama To Donate Sanitizing Kits To Mathare Slums Residents

Victor Wanyama Foundation in conjunction with Kenya Red Cross, Gina Din Foundation and the Africa Yoga Project will today donate sanitizing kits in Mathare slums, Nairobi as part of efforts to fight spread of Coronavirus.

Over 200 sanitizing kits will be distributed at Billian Family Centre, according to Daily Nation.

Wanyama, who recently joined Montreal Impact in the Major Soccer League from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur encouraged Kenyans prevention guidelines to halt spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very important to listen to what the health experts are saying over this issue. Let’s wash our hands regularly, minimise our movements and interactions and basically just follow what the government and health experts are advising,” Wanyama said.

Wanyama joins many sporting stars including Lionel Messi and Sadio Manè, who have offered support in the fight against Coronavirus by making donations.

Coronavirus has claimed over 21,000 people globally while there are slightly over 490,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

In Kenya, there 31 confirmed cases while the government announced the first death on Thursday evening.

