Covid-19: Vaccination Centres to Remain Open Till Late as 1,196 Contract Virus on Christmas Day

1,196 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,415 tested in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

The positivity rate is now at 35.0%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 282,554 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,990,670.

County distribution; Nairobi 408, Mombasa 116, Siaya 76, Uasin Gishu 63, Kisumu 61, Kiambu 58, Nakuru 49, Murang’a 43, Embu 36, Migori 34, Kajiado 31, Nyeri 28, Meru 26, Kakamega 26, Kilifi 20, Laikipia 18, Machakos 16, Vihiga 12, Taita Taveta 11, Garissa 11, Homa Bay 8.

Nyandarua 7, West Pokot 6, Kwale 6, Makueni 6, Kisii 4, Kericho 3, Baringo 2, Kitui 2, Wajir 2, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Turkana 1, Bungoma 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

According to CS Kagwe, 59 patients have recovered, 51 are from various health facilities and 8 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 249,996 of whom 201,470 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 48,526 are from various health facilities.

Further, two patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of December 2021. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,361.

Meanwhile, 704 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 18,696 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

18 others are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of them on ventilatory support while 6 are on supplemental oxygen.

139 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 133 of them are in the general wards. Six patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Update

As of December 25, a total of 9,555,567 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,628,082 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,927,485.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.8%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 14.4%.

Nairobi County is in the lead with 32.8% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri 30.0%, Laikipia 23.5%, Kiambu 21.6%, Taita Taveta 17.6%, Murang’a 17.2%, Uasin Gishu at 16.8%, Kirinyaga 16.2%, Machakos 16.1%, Kakamega 16.1%, Nyandarua 15.6%, Nakuru 15.2%.

CS Kagwe also noted that vaccination centres; both public and private, will remain open until late during the festive season.

“I thank those already vaccinated and encourage those that are yet to get either their first or second dose to do so soon.”

