Covid-19 Update: Zero Deaths as 368 Contract Virus, 823 Recover

Today, 368 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 6,003 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 319,379.

This now brings the positivity rate to 6.1% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,170,792.

Of the new cases, 340 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners. Also, 185 are males while 183 are females.

Zero deaths have been recorded thus the cumulative fatalities still stand at 5,520.

823 have recovered from the virus, 707 from the home-based care program while 116 were from various healthcare facilities across the country.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 135, Kisii 47, Noma Bay 35, Nakuru 20, Kiambu 16, Kakamega 11, Nyamira 11, Nyeri 11, Murang’a 9, Siaya 7, Kilifi 6, Kitui 6, Makueni 6, Mombasa 5, Bomet 4, Kisumu 4, Uasin Gishu 4, West Pokot 4, Kericho 3, Kirinyaga 3, Embu 3, Garissa 3, Baringo 2, Migori 2, Narok 2, Kwale 2, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1, Meru 1, Taita Taveta 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Busia 1 and Kajiado 1.

Vaccination Update:

As of January 19, 2022, a total of 11,345,649 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 6,269,570 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,937,799. Another 104,890 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 59.5%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 18.1%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

