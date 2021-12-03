Covid-19 Update: Zero Deaths, 95 Infections, 22 Recoveries

Vaccination Campaign

As of December 2, 2021, a total of 7,417,276 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 4,539,928 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,877,348.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.2%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 10.6%.

Covid-19 Update:

Today, 95 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,799 tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload is now at 255,355.

Read: Covid-19: Kenya’s Vaccination Drive Nears 7 Million

This brings the positivity rate to 2.0% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,848,757.

Of the new cases, 88 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners. 54 are males and 41 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 94 years.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 60, Kericho 6, Uasin Gishu 4, Baringo 3, Kakamega 3, Kiambu 3, Kirinyaga 2, Meru 2, Murang’a 2, Narok 2, Bomet 1, Isiolo 1, Kajiado 1, Kitui 1, Kwale

1, Nakuru 1, Nyandarua 1 and West Pokot 1.

On a better note, 22 patients have recovered from the disease with 13 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 9 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 248,398.

No fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours thus the death toll still stands at 5,335.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...