Covid-19 Update: Over 7 Million Kenyans Fully Vaccinated

Vaccination Update.

As of February 14th, 2022, a total of 15,616,694 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 7,505,604 are partially vaccinated & 7,109,900 are fully vaccinated.

Another 753,415 doses were administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 232,029 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 138,139 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 68,508.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose stood at 62.9% while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 26.1%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Covid-19 Stats

20 people have tested positive for Covuid-19 in the last 24 hours after 5,545 samples were tested. The country’s cumulative caseload is now at 322,517.

This brings the positivity rate to 0.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now standing at 3,304,677.

No new deaths have been reported hence the death toll still stands at 5,632. Consequently, 37 patients have recovered, 32 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program while 5 are from the various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 302,866.

A total of 157 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 647 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 4 patients are in the ICU, 3 of them on ventilatory support and 1 on supplemental oxygen.

