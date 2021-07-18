Covid-19 Update: Death Toll at 3,775 as 15 Succumb

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 323 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 3,676 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infections has risen to 192,758 with a positivity rate of 8.8%.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,053,912.

From the cases 298 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners, with 180 being males and 143 being females.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 90 years.

644 patients have recovered from the disease with 604 from the home based isolation and care program while 40 are from various health facilities countrywide.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 182,326 out of which 145,742 are from home based care and isolation program while 36,584 are from various health facilities.

The death toll in currently at 3,775 after 15 more patients succumb to virus; three of them in the last 24 hours while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of May, June and July 2021.

A total of 1,203 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,384 are under the home based isolation and care program.

132 patients are in ICU, 40 of whom are on ventilatory support and 63 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation.

Another 272 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 250 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,620,465 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 1,038,074 while second doses are 582,391.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 56.0% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.1%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows; aged 58 years and above are 181,546, others category are 166,549, health workers are 106,218, teachers are 81,758 while Security Officers are at 46,320.

