Covid-19 Update: 813 Cases, 7 Deaths,

Today, 813 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after 6,005 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 314,490.

The positivity rate is now at 13.5% with the cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,117,407.

Of the new cases, 656 are Kenyans while 157 are foreigners. 421 males and 392 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old child while the oldest is 103 years.

Sadly, 7 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s cumulative death toll to 5,469.

Also, 4,126 patients have recovered from the disease, 3,968 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 158 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 276,019

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 358 cases, Siaya 73, Bomet 67, Nakuru 29, Laikipia 24, Kisumu 20, Kilifi 20, Nyandarua 19, Marsabit 18, Mombasa 18, Uasin Gishu 17, Kiambu 15, Kitui 13, Embu 13, Kakamega 11, Migori 10, Murang’a 9, Lamu 7, Makueni 7, Busia 6, Garissa 6, Nandi 6, Machakos 5, Meru 5, Baringo 4, Homa Bay 4, Kericho 4, Kisii 3, Kajiado 3, Narok 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Bungoma 2, Kwale 2, Nyeri 2, Turkana 2, Vihiga 2, West Pokot 1, Samburu 1 and Taita Taveta 1.

VACCINATION:As of January 11th 2022, a total of 10,779,531 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,103,780 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,583,839. pic.twitter.com/O6TpDOH12V — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) January 12, 2022

