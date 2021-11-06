Covid-19 Update: 76 Contract Virus, 9 Succumb as 41 Recover

76 People have contracted Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 4,617 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 253,813.

The positivity rate is now at 1.6% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,735,256.

Of the new cases, 70 are Kenyans and 6 foreigners. 45 males and 31 are females. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 93 years.

Sadly, 9 deaths have been reported bringing the cumulative fatalities in the country to 5,305.

Also, 41 patients have recovered from the disease with 36 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 5 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 247,243.

County distribution is as follows: Kericho 14, Kisii 12, Nairobi 9, Meru 5, Busia 4, Nyeri 4, Nandi 4, Kitui 3, Kakamega 2, Nakuru 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Bomet 2, Bungoma 2, Embu 1, Machakos 1, Makueni 1, Marsabit 1, Migori 1, Mombasa 1, Murang’a 1, Kajiado

1, Trans Nzoia 1, Turkana 1 and West Pokot 1.

A total of 418 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,129 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

35 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Vaccination Update:

A total of 5,611,772 vaccines had so far been administered across the country as of November 5th, 2021. 3,782,659 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,829,113.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.7%.

