Covid-19 Update: 75 Cases, 3 Deaths, 29 Recoveries

Today, 75 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya the last 24 hours after 3,854 samples were tested.

This brings the positivity rate to 2.0% with the cumulative caseload now at 254,384. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,775,646.

Sadly three deaths have been reported bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,322.

Also, 29 patients have recovered from the disease with 17 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 12 are from health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at247,711.

Read: Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 0.7% as Infections Dip

Vaccination Update.

As of November 15, a total of 6,083,449 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,905,215were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,178,234.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 52.1 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 8.0 per cent.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Today 75 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,854 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 2.0%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 254,384 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,775,646. pic.twitter.com/BxxIv5db5U — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) November 16, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...