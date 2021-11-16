in HEALTH, NEWS

Covid-19 Update: 75 Cases, 3 Deaths, 29 Recoveries

covid-19
covid-19 (Courtesy)

Today, 75 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya the last 24 hours after 3,854 samples were tested.

This brings the positivity rate to 2.0% with the cumulative caseload now at 254,384. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,775,646.

Sadly three deaths have been reported bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,322.

Also, 29 patients have recovered from the disease with 17 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 12 are from health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at247,711.

Read: Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 0.7% as Infections Dip

Vaccination Update.

As of November 15, a total of 6,083,449 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,905,215were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,178,234.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 52.1 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 8.0 per cent.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

COVID-19

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Iebc voter registration

IEBC Denies Spending Sh72 Million to Register 100 Voters
DP Ruto

Man Sues DP Ruto for “Stealing” Bottom Up Economic Model Idea