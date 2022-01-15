in HEALTH

Covid-19 Update: 624 Cases, 6 Deaths

Kenya has confirmed 624 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 7,045 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 317,324.

The positivity rate is now at 8.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,143,862.

Of the new cases, 560 are Kenyans while 64 are foreigners with 330 being male while 294 females.

Sadly, 6 deaths have been recorded bringing the cumulative death to to 5,488.

Also, 1,144 patients have recovered from the disease, 929 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 215 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 281,343.

