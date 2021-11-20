Covid-19 Update: 59 Infections, 45 Recoveries, Zero Deaths

Zero Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the country as 59 test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll still stands at 5,325 while the cumulative caseload in the country is at 243,688.

This brings the positivity rate to 1.4%. Of the new cases, 57 are Kenyans while 2 are foreigners with 27 being male and 32 females.

The youngest to have contracted the virus is a four-year-old child while the eldest is 80 years.

On a better note, 45 patients have recovered from the virus, 23 from the Home-Based Care Program, and 22 from various hospital facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 247,919.

Read: No Covid-19 Deaths as Kenya Records 88 New Infections

Vaccination Update:

A total of 6,375,787 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,981,902 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,393,885.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 56.2%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 8.8%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said CS Kagwe. Total Vaccines received to date are 10,704,690.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...