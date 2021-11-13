Covid-19 Update: 5.9 Million Kenyans Vaccinated

Today, 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after a sample size of 5,525 tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 254,276.

This brings the positivity rate to 1.1% with the cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,767,353.

No death has been recorded in the last 24 hours hence the cumulative death toll still stands at 5,316.

Also, 59 patients have recovered from the virus and the recoveries now stand at 247,633.

390 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities; 1,038 are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program.

27 patients are in the ICU, 13 of whom are on ventilatory support & 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

112 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen among them 110 are in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Update:

As of November 12th, 2021, a total of 5,974,566 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 3,880,224 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,094,342.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 50.5%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 7.7%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

