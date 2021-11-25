Covid-19 Update: 46 New Cases Confirmed as One Person Succumbs

46 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,913 in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 254,862 and the positivity rate to 0.9 percent. The cumulative samples conducted now stand at 2,816,173.

In the same period, 52 people have recovered from the illness. 30 have been discharged from the home-based care and isolation program while 22 have been discharged from various health facilities countrywide. The total number of recoveries is now 248,070.

Currently, 351 people are admitted in various hospitals with Covid-19 while 966 have been placed on the home-based care and isolation program.

Unfortunately, one person has succumbed to the illness. This is a death that was reported late after facility audits were conducted in the month of November 2021.

As of November 24th 2021, a total of 6,700,134 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,143,379 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,556,755.

