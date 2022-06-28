Covid-19 Update: 439 Cases, Zero Deaths In 24 Hours

Today 439 people have tested positive for Covid-19 a sample size of 3,937 was tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload is now at 332,898.

The positivity rate is now at 11.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,750,796.

Of the new cases, 398 are Kenyans while 41 are foreigners. 237 are females and 202 males. The youngest is a 1-year-old while the oldest is aged 88 years.

County distribution is as follows:

Nairobi 198, Kitui 42, Nakuru 27, Kiambu 26, Siaya 26, Murang’a 15, Garissa 14, Bomet 9, Nyeri 9, Tana River 9, Laikipia 7, Makueni 7, Kilifi 6, Nyamira 6, Nyandarua 5, Narok 5, Uasin Gishu 5, Samburu 4, Busia 3, Mombasa 3, Baringo 2, Kisumu 2, Machakos 2, West Pokot 2, Embu, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kirinyaga and Kwale 1 case each.

Notably, 398 patients have recovered from the disease, 384 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program and 14 are from various health facilities countrywide. The cumulative recoveries are now at 323,455.

Zero Covid-19 deaths have been reported thus the cumulative fatalities still stand at 5,652.

