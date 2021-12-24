Covid-19 Update: 2,964 Contact Virus as Positivity Rate Now at 32.6%

Kenya has confirmed 2,964 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 9,082 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 277,609.

This brings the positivity rate to 32.6% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,975,795.

77 patients have recovered from the virus, 52 from various health facilities while 25 from the home-based isolation care. The cumulative recoveries is now at 249,694.

Sadly one patient had died bringing the cumulative fatalities to 5,357.

Vaccination Update:

As of December 23rd 2021, a total of 9,434,220 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 5,571,509 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,862,711.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.9%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 14.2%.

