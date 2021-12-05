Covid-19 Update: 29 Test Positive as 22 More Recover

In the last 24 hours, 29 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,933 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 255,437. This brings the positivity rate to 1.0 percent and the cumulative tests conducted so far to 2,855,761.

On a positive note, 22 patients have recovered. 13 of these are from the home-based care and isolation program while nine are from various health facilities across the country. The total number of recoveries is now 248,426.

Read: Kenya Announces 550 Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in 24 Hours

Currently, 185 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 807 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

As of December 4th 2021, a total of 7,554,149 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,611,958 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,942,191.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...