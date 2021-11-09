Covid-19 Update: 26 Cases, 2 Deaths, 88 Recoveries

Kenya has confirmed 26 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 1,346 samples were tested. The cumulative caseload is now at 253,879.

This brings the positivity to 1.9% and the cumulative tests so far conducted at 2,743,182.

Sadly, 2 deaths have been recorded bringing the cumulative fatalities to 5,314.

Also, 88 patients have recovered; 83 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program & 5 are from health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries is at 247,458.

Vaccination Update:

A total of 5,691,050 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. 3,808,382 were partially vaccinated & 1,882,668 fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 46.3%.

The Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.9% with government working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

