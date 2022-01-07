Covid-19 Update: 2,444 Test Positive while 14 Succumb

In the last 24 hours, 2,444 have tested positive from Covid-19 from a sample size of 9,269 tested. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 309,130 and the cumulative tests conducted to 3,085,450. The positivity rate is now 26.4 percent.

Today, 1,066 patients have recovered from the disease. Out of these, 1,016 have been discharged from the home based care and isolation program while 50 are from health facilities across the country. The total number of recoveries is now 262,133.

Currently, 1,208 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals while an additional 26,324 patients have been put on the home-based care and isolation program.

On a sad note, 14 people succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5, 425.

A total of 10,473,483 immunizations has been administered across the country as of January 6th, 2022. 5,996,874 people have been partially vaccinated, while 4,412,786 have been fully vaccinated. Another 23,703 doses were given to people aged 15 to 18, while 40,120 were booster doses. This brings the proportion of fully vaccinated adults to 15.4 percent.

