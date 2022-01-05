Covid-19 Update: 2,216 Infections, 3 Deaths, 775 Recoveries

Today, Kenya has recorded 2,216 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours after 8,669 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 304,350.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted to 3,065,623 with the positivity rate now at 25.6%.

On a sad note, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,404.

Consequently, 775 patients have recovered from the disease, 578 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 197 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 259,308

Vaccination Update:

As of January 4th, 2022, a total of 10,310,606 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,942,632 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,321,150.

Another 22,885 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 23,939 are booster doses. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.1%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.9%.

