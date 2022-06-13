Covid-19 Update: 213 Contract Virus, Positivity Rate At 9.9%

Kenya has confirmed 213 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 2,147 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 327,145.

The positivity rate is now at 9.9% and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,703,840.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 139, Kitui 44, Kilifi 13, Nyeri 8, Mombasa 4, Kiambu 3, Embu and Siaya 1 case each.

150 patients have recovered from the disease, 135 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program while 15 are from various health facilities countrywide. This pushes the total recoveries to 319,669.

No Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded hence the death toll still stands at 5,651.

Vaccination Update:

A total of 18,442,246 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,576,598 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,450,149 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 37,541 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 377,958 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 1,858 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 831.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 31.3%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

