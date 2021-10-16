Covid-19 Update: 156 Test Positive as Five Succumb

In the last 24 hours, 156 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,408. This brings the positivity rate to 3.5% and the total confirmed positive cases to 251,959. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,635,120.

101 people have recovered from the disease in the same period, 71 from home based care a while 31 are from various health facilities countrywide. This brings the total number of recoveries to 245,178.

Unfortunately, five people are reported to have succumbed to Covid-19, all being late deaths reported during various facility audits within the month of October. This brings the cumulative number of fatalities to 5,215.

Read: Covid-19: Zero Fatalities Recorded as 95 Contract Virus

Currently, 596 are admitted with the disease in various hospitals across the country, while 1,582 patients have been placed on home based care and isolation.

As of October 15th 2021, a total of 4,482,179 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,280,011 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,202,168. This brings the proportion of fully vaccinated adults to 4.4 percent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...