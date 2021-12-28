Covid-19 Update: 1,504 test Positive, Zero Deaths Reported

In the last 24 hours, 1,504 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,636. This brings the total number of positive cases to 285,654 and the cumulative tested samples to 2,999,054. The positivity rate is now 32.4 percent.

On a positive note, 401 patients have recovered from the disease, 298 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program while 103 are from various health facilities. The total number of recoveries is now 250,727.

Read:Kenya Okays Administration of Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

Currently, 752 are admittedi n various health facilities countrywide, while 21,033 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Today there are no deaths reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,364.

As of December 27th 2021, a total of 9,614,364 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,656,859 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,957,505. The proportion of fully vaccinated adults is now 14.5 percent

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...