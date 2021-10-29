Covid-19 Update: 133 Infections, 3 Deaths, 52 Recoveries

133 infections have been confirmed in Kenya in the last 24 hours after 5,522 samples were tested. The cumulative caseload is now at 253151.

This brings the positivity rate to 2.4% with cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,696,852.

Of the new cases,130 are Kenyans except 3 that are foreigners. 70 are males and 63 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 86 years.

Sadly, three deaths have been reported bringing the country’s death toll to 5,273. Consequently, 52 recoveries have been reported, 39 from the home-based care program while 13 from various health facilities across the country. The cumulative recoveries are not at 246,621.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 40, Kisii 14, Busia 14, Kericho 8, Nakuru 8, Meru 7, Kakamega 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Migori 4, Baringo 3, Laikipia 3, Machakos 3, Garissa 3, Samburu 2, Turkana 2, West Pokot 2, Narok 2, Embu 2, Kiambu 2, Kisumu 1, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Nandi 1, Nyandarua 1 and Bomet 1.

Vaccination Update

As of October 28th 2021, a total of 5,226,128 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,642,163 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,583,965.

The government targets to have vaccinated 10 million people by end of December out of a targeted population of 27,246,033.

