Nairobi Still in Red Zone as 1,184 People Test Positive for Covid-19 in the Last 24 hours

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

1,184 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.This is from a Sample size of 7,139, placing the country’s positivity rate at 16.5 percent. The total confirmed positive cases are now 138,077 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,511,592.

Nairobi led with the most cases at 613, followed by Kiambu with 92 cases and Nyeri with 59 cases.

On a positive note, 220 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total recovery number to 93,560.

20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. However, 2 of the deaths occurred within the last 24 hours while 14 occurred in the last one month. 4 of the deaths occurred on diverse dates but were reported late.  This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 2,206.

Currently, 1,582 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals while 5,376 patients are on home-based care. 43 patients are on ventilatory support and 111 on supplemental oxygen.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

