Covid-19 Update: 117 Cases, 5 Deaths, 209 Recoveries

Kenya has recorded 117 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,004 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 252,308.

Of the new cases, 110 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners with 63 being males and 54 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old child while the oldest is 91 years.

sadly, 5 deaths have been recorded bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,238.

Also, 209 have recovered from the virus, 116 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 93 from various health facilities countrywide. The cumulative recoveries are now at 245,786.

A total of 528 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,493 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 167 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 166 being in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination Update:

A total of 4,674,897 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,379,842 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,295,055.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 36.7%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.8%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

