Covid-19: Two Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated As Infections Rise by 692

Two percent of the adult population has so far received the Covid-19 vaccine, Ministry of Health has confirmed.

At least 1,035,621 people have received the first dose while 572,361 have been inoculated twice.

The total vaccine uptake thus far is 1,607,982.

This comes as Kenya recorded 692 new infections from a 6,883 sample size. This pushes the total number of positive cases to 191,712.

“From the cases, 668 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners with 371 being males and 321 females,” the Ministry of Health said “The youngest is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is aged 95,” said the CS Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry.

The positivity rate is at 10.1 percent.

Cumulative tests conducted are at 2,043,355.

On a positive note, 123 have recovered from the diseases. The number of recoveries stands at 180,543.

“82 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program while 41 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 180,543 out of which 144,054 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36,489 are from various health facilities countrywide,” added the ministry.

Currently, there are 1,108 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide.

4,352 others are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

Some 124 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 38 of whom are on ventilatory support while 60 on supplemental oxygen. 26 patients are being monitored.

Unfortunately, 8 patients have succumbed to the virus; all of them were late deaths report discovered after facility record audit in June and July 2021. The death toll is now at 3,754.

Kilifi leads with the highest number of new infections at 224 cases followed by Nairobi with 183, Mombasa 52, and Uasin Gishu with 36.

In the rest of the country, the new infections are spread out as follows: Nakuru 32, Kiambu 31., Lamu 14, Murang’a 13, Nandi 13, Machakos 11, Tana River 10, Kisumu 7, Kirinyaga 7, Nyeri 6, Taita Taveta 6, Kajiado 5, Kisii 5, Siaya 5, Trans Nzoia 3, Baringo 3, Busia 3, Narok 3, Nyandarua 3, Embu 2, Homa Bay 2, Kakamega 2, Kitui 2, Meru 2, Wajir 2, West Pokot 1, Garissa 1, Vihiga 1, Kwale 1 and Mandera 1.

