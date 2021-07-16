Covid-19: Two Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated As Infections Rise by 692

Two percent of the adult population has so far received the Covid-19 vaccine, Ministry of Health has confirmed.

At least 1,035,621 people have received the first dose while 572,361 have been inoculated twice.

The total vaccine uptake thus far is 1,607,982.

This comes as Kenya recorded 692 new infections from a 6,883 sample size. This pushes the total number of positive cases to 191,712.

The positivity rate is at 10.1 percent.

Cumulative tests conducted are at 2,043,355.

On a positive note, 123 have recovered from the diseases. The number of recoveries stands at 180,543.

Unfortunately, 8 patients have succumbed to the virus pushing the total number of fatalities to 3,754.

