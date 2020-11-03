Covid-19 Toll Rises To 57,093 As 492 Contract Virus

Kenya has in the last 24 hours recorded 492 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 3,728.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,093.

474 are Kenyans and 18 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 292 are males and 200 females.

The youngest case is of a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 88.

In the same period, 404 patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 37,846.

246 of these patients were on home-based care program while 158 were receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The death toll rose to 1,039 after 12 patients succumbed to the virus.

The cases were distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 226, Mombasa 70, Kiambu 34, Machakos 22, Kajiado 17, Uasin Gishu 16, Kwale 13, Kilifi 11,Meru 10, Nakuru 9, Laikipia 7, Kisumu 7, Mandera 7, Samburu 6, Narok 4, Nyeri 3, Murang’a 3, Vihiga 3, Kericho 3, Kakamega 2, Embu 2, Kisii 2, Kirinyaga 2, Bungoma 2, Nandi 2, Isiolo 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tharaka Nithi 2 and Migori 2.

In terms of sub county distribution, the 226 cases in Nairobi are from Lang’ata 29, Starehe 24, Dagoretti North 21, Westlands 21, Mathare 16, Roysambu 15, Kamukunji 14, Kasarani 13, Kibra 12, Dagorettu South, Embakasi East Embakasi South and Embakasi West 10 each, Embakasi North and Ruaraka 9 each while Embakasi Central 2 and Makadara 1.

In Mombasa, the 70 cases are from Mvita 48, Nyali 14, Jomvu 7, and Likoni 1.

In Kiambu, the 34 cases are from Kiambaa 8, Kiambu Town and Ruiru 7 cases each, Kikuyu 4, Juja and Thika 3 cases each, Gatundu South and Lari 1 case each.

In Machakos, the 22 cases are from Athi River 9, Machakos Town 8, Matungulu 3, Kathiani and Masinga 1 case each.

