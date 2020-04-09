COVID-19 Toll Rises To 184 As 5 More People Test Positive For The Virus

Kenya has confirmed 5 cases of coronavirus, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Addressing the media from Afya House, the CS noted that the number of cases had risen to 184.

Three of the confirmed cases are Kenyans while the other two are foreigners, CS Kagwe said. They are aged between 30 and 77 years.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry has tested 308 samples.

Of the 184 cases, 107 are male while 77 are female.

Kenya has also registered 4 more recoveries bringing the total to 12.

One more person has however succumbed to the novel COVID-19 which has infected at least 1.5 million people, globally. The victim who hails from Mombasa, was diagnosed with the virus during the post mortem.

This then brings the total number of deaths to 7.

In his daily COVID-19 update, the CS also noted that two quarantine centres; Trademark and HillPark, have been closed.

“We urge Kenyans to receive those who have been released without discrimination,” he said.

Kenyans at quarantine centres have in the recent past complained of deplorable conditions.

He applauded Kenyans for taking precautionary measures seriously.

He did however note that boda boda operators who were ordered to wear face masks and carry only one passenger at any given time, are flouting the said directives.

As such, those found contravening the directives will have their boda bodas seized.

Those in the juakali sector will be required to ensure social distancing at their places of work. They will also be required to wear face masks at all times.

“We will not allow any Kenyan to die because some people fail to adhere to the set guidelines. All business people, barbershop, salon attendants must follow the guidelines to; fumigate, observe social distance wear face masks, wash hands,” he added.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Wednesday warned that the numbers will go up significantly when the ministry embarks on a mass testing exercise.

Projections show that by the end of April, the toll could rise to 10,000.

According to Deputy President William Ruto, KeMRI will have test kits ready in the near future.

