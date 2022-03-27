Covid-19 Stats: Zero Deaths, 9 Cases, 18 Recoveries

Today, Kenya has recorded 9 new Covid-19 cases after 3,572 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 323,374.

This brings the positivity rate to 0.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,499,532.

Of the new cases, there are 8 Kenyans and 1 foreigner. 5 are females while 4 are males with the youngest being a 7-year-old child while the oldest is 57 years old.

Zero deaths have been recorded thus the cumulative death toll still stands at 5,647.

Also, 18 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from Home-Based Isolation and Care. This pushes the total recoveries to 317,590.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 6, Kiambu, Kisumu and Mandera 1 case each.

Vaccination Update:

As of March 26th, 2022, a total of 17,519,571 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,036,704.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 12,314 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 8,462.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.5%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

