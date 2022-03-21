Covid-19 Stats: Zero Deaths, 8 Cases, 15 Recoveries

Today, 8 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 2,727 samples were tested. The country’s caseload now stands at 323,289.

This brings the positivity rate to 0.3% with cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,473,702.

Of the new cases, four are foreigners while four others are Kenyans. 5 are males while 3 females. The youngest is a 25-year-old while the oldest is 61 years.

Zero deaths have been recorded thus the death still stands at 5,647.

A total of 23 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 113 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Vaccination Update:

As of March 20, 2022, a total of 17,340,316 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 7,961,613 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,938,967.

Another 1,169,884 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 269,852 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 7,002 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 4,452.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.1% with the Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

A total of 17,340,316 vaccines have been administered across the country; 7,961,613 are partially vaccinated while 7,938,967 fully vaccinated. Another 1,169,884 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 269,852 are booster doses. pic.twitter.com/34OCxrIWju — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) March 21, 2022

