Covid-19 Stats: Zero Deaths, 32 Cases, 28 Recoveries

Today, 32 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 6,528 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 323,057.

This brings the positivity rate to 0.5% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,393,679.

Zero deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours hence the death toll still stands at 5,640.

Also, 28 patients have recovered from the virus, 22 from home-based care and isolation while 6 were from various hospital facilities across the country.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 19 cases, Nakuru 7, Uasin Gishu 2, Garissa, Kiambu, Kisumu and Nyandarua 1 case each.

Vaccination Update:

As of March 3rd, 2022, a total of 16,829,500 vaccines have been administered across the country. 7,868,163 are partially vaccinated & 7,684,273 are fully vaccinated.

Another 1,019,325 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 257,739 are booster doses.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

