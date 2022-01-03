Covid-19 Stats: Positivity Rate at 30.6% as 1,223 Contract Virus

Covid-19 Stats:

Today, 1,223 people have contracted Covid-19 after 4,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 299,732.

This brings the positivity rate to 30.6% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,046,316.

Sadly, 10 deaths have been reported bringing the country’s cumulative death toll to 5,394.

Also, 2,436 patients have recovered from the disease, 2,335 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 101 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 256,551.

A total of 1,089 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 24,349 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

50 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of them on ventilatory support while 23 are on supplemental oxygen. 6 patients are under observation.

Another 270 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 247 of them are in the general wards. 23 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Update:

As of January 2, 2022, a total of 10,134,012 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 5,876,825 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 4,222,839.

Another 21,130 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 13,218 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.8 percent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.5 percent

