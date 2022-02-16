in HEALTH

Covid-19 Stats: 28 Cases, One Death, 52 Recoveries

Kenya has today confirmed 28 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,617 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 322,545.

This brings the positivity rate to 0.5% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,310,294.

One death has been recorded pushing the country’s death toll to 5,633. Also, 52 patients have recovered, 40 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program & 12 are from the various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 302,918.

150 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 628 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.  4 patients are in the ICU, 3 of them on ventilatory support and 1 on supplemental oxygen.

Vaccination Update:

A total of 15,786,496 vaccines have been administered across the country. 7,553,155 are partially vaccinated while 7,186,675 are fully vaccinated. Another 795,531 doses have been administered to those between 15 to 17 years & 235,123 are booster doses.

A total of 125,082 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours & 62,814 people have been fully vaccinated. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 63.0%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 26.4%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

COVID-19

