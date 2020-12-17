COVID-19 Recoveries Near 75,000 As 552 Test Positive

Kenya has announced 552 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 7,013. The country’s caseload is now at 93,405.

Of the new cases, 346 were male and 206 were female. The youngest case was a one-year-old and the oldest was aged 93.

On a better note, 596 more patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries’ to 74,999. 112 were from various hospital facilities across the country while 484 were from home-based care.

Consequently, 4 more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll in the country to 1,618.

Out of the 552 positive cases, 49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom were on ventilatory support, and 21 on supplemental oxygen and another 6 on observation.

Another 43 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen. 33 of those were in the general wards and 10 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 222, Mombasa 46, Lamu 25, Nakuru 23, Taita Taveta 21, Kilifi 21, Nyeri 18 and Kiambu 14, Turkana and Siaya counties each had 13 cases, Embu 12, Kakamega 11, Murang’a 9, Laikipia 9, Machakos 8 , Kitui 7, Bungoma 5, Kisumu 5, Kwale 4, Garissa 4, Vihiga 4, Kericho, Narok, Bomet and Meru counties all had three cases each, Makueni 2, Baringo 2, Kisii 2, Marsabit 2, Tana River 1, Kajiado 1, Nyamira 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Mandera 1.

