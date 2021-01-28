in HEALTH, NEWS

COVID-19 Recoveries Jump To 83,757 As 2 More Patients Succumb

covid-19
Covid-19 testing in Nairobi [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenya has announced 99 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 4,758. The country’s caseload is now at 100,422.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,172,167. Of the new cases, 80 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners.

On a better note, 66 patients have recovered from the disease. 34 are from our various facilities while 32 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. The total recoveries now stand at 83,757.

Unfortunately, 2 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,753.

Read: COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps To 1,750 After 6 More Succumb

476 patients currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,363 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.  28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation.

16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 11 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 57, Mombasa 6, Kilifi 6, Kiambu 6, Kajiado 2, Embu 4, Bungoma 3, Machakos 3, Kisumu 2, Migori 2, Kakamega 1, Kitui 1, Laikipia 1, Homa Bay 1, Kericho 1, Meru 1, Siaya 1, and Turkana 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

COVID-19

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ahmad Nassir Dirie Olow

Kenyan Pilot Of Eight Years Accused Of Forging KCSE Certificate To Qualify For Aviation School