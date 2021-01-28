COVID-19 Recoveries Jump To 83,757 As 2 More Patients Succumb

Kenya has announced 99 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 4,758. The country’s caseload is now at 100,422.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,172,167. Of the new cases, 80 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners.

On a better note, 66 patients have recovered from the disease. 34 are from our various facilities while 32 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. The total recoveries now stand at 83,757.

Unfortunately, 2 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,753.

Read: COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps To 1,750 After 6 More Succumb

476 patients currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,363 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation.

16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 11 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 57, Mombasa 6, Kilifi 6, Kiambu 6, Kajiado 2, Embu 4, Bungoma 3, Machakos 3, Kisumu 2, Migori 2, Kakamega 1, Kitui 1, Laikipia 1, Homa Bay 1, Kericho 1, Meru 1, Siaya 1, and Turkana 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu