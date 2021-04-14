Covid-19 Recoveries Cross 100,000 Mark As 665 Recover in 24 Hours

Ministry of health has announced 981 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 7,529 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number has risen to 148,128 with the positivity rate now at 13%.

The 981 cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 349, Bungoma 61, Turkana 55, Kiambu 49, Kisumu 46, Mombasa 46, Nakuru 41, Uasin Gishu 39, Meru 35, Busia 24, Kajiado 23, Siaya 20, Kilifi 19, Migori 17, Taita Taveta 17, Kitui 16, Kakamega 12, Machakos 12, Isiolo 11, Nandi 13, Nyandarua 10, Vihiga 9, Kirinyaga 8, Homabay 7, Kericho 7, Murang’a 6, Kisii 5, Laikipia 5, Makueni 5, Marsabit 4, Nyeri 3, West Pokot 3, Baringo 1, Kwale 1, Samburu 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

26 more deaths have been recorded in the same period, out of which three occurred in the last 24 hours with 23 having occurred on diverse dates in the last one month. The death toll is now at 2,420.

665 patients have in the same period been discharged, bringing total number of recoveries to 100,245.

528 are from Home Based and Isolation Care while 137 are from various health facilities.

Read: Runyenjes Law Courts Closed After Eight Covid-19 Cases Confirmed

A total of 1,623 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,565 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

There are 269 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47 of whom are on ventilatory support and 172 on supplemental oxygen. 50 patients are on observation.

Another 283 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 257 of them in general wards and 26 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of Tuesday a total of 569,244 people had been vaccinated against the virus out of which 127,451 are health workers, 45,968 security officers, 84,016 teachers and 311,809 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

The total number of doses distributed to the 9 regional stores are 999,000 with the balance of 121,000 doses being at the Kitengela Central Vaccines stores.

