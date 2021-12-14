Covid-19 Positivity Rate Surges to 11.9 Percent as 331 New Cases Reported

In the last 24 hours, 331 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,872 tested. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 256,815 and the positivity rate to 11.5 percent. The cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,894,765.

On a positive note, 253 people have recovered from the disease. Out of these 237 people are from the home-based care and isolation program while 16 are from various health facilities. The total number of recoveries is now 248,804.

Read: YouTube to Remove Videos Spreading Misinformation on Covid-19 Vaccines

161 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 710 have been placed on the home-based care and isolation program. No death was reported today, leaving the total number of fatalities at 5,349.

As of December 13th, 2021, a total of 8,223,238 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,947,002 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,276,236. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is now 12.0 percent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...