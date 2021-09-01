Covid-19 Positivity Rate now at 10.9% as 1,018 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 1,018 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 9,347 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 236,881.

This brings the positivity rate to 10.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,380,918.

Of the new cases, 995 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners. 522 females while 496 are males. The youngest is an 11-month-old baby while the oldest is 103 years.

The cumulative fatalities are now at 4,739 after 13 patients succumbed.

Also, Total recoveries now stand at 224,270 of whom 181,731 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 42,539 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 1,866 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,988 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 160 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 99 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen.

11 patients are under observation. Another 758 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 684 of them in general wards and 74 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 287, Kiambu 114, Baringo 60, Nakuru 55, Embu 49, Murang’a 46, Uasin Gishu 31, Makueni 30, Garissa 29, Busia 25, Kilifi 25, Nyeri 24, Mombasa 24, Machakos 22, Taita Taveta 22, Nandi 21, Kajiado 19, Nyandarua 14, Kirinyaga 13, Turkana 13, Kitui 12, Kakamega 12, Kericho 11, Homa Bay 8, Tana River 7, Laikipia 6, Narok 6, Lamu 6, Trans Nzoia 5, Meru 4, Isiolo 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Kwale 2, Migori 2, Marsabit 2, West Pokot 2, Kisumu 1, Siaya 1 and Bungoma 1.

Vaccination Update

As of yesterday, a total of 2,792,309 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,985,905 while second doses are 806,404. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 40.6% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.96%. The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 241,418, Aged 58 years and above 240,096, Health Workers 134,387, Teachers 122,879 while Security Officers are at 67,624.

