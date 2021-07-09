Covid-19 Positivity Rate In Kenya At 9.3% As 452 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 452 new Covid-19 cases after 4,876 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 187,977.

This brings the positivity rate to 9.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,006,662.

The death toll has risen to 3,718 after 2 patients succumbed to the virus.

1,327 patients have also recovered, 1,272 are from the Home-Based Isolation & Care, while 55 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 177,783 out of which 141,858 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,925 are from various health facilities.

Read: Kenya Records 566 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Currently, 1,151 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,241 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program. 128 patients are in the ICU, 40 of whom are on ventilatory support and 58 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients are under observation.

201 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 174 of them in general wards and 27 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 169, Mombasa 36, Uasin Gishu 27, Busia 27, Makueni 27, Kiambu 26, Kilifi 15, Nakuru 13, Kajiado 13, Kakamega 10, Kisumu 9, Kericho 8, Garissa 8, Siaya 8, Vihiga 7, Kwale 6, Kisii 6, Nyeri 6, Murang’a 6, Kirinyaga 5, Bungoma 3, Homa Bay 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Kitui 2, Machakos 1, Marsabit 1, Meru 1, Migori 1, Taita Taveta 1 Bomet 1, Embu 1, Turkana 1 and West Pokot 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu