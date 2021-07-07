Covid-19 Positivity Rate In Kenya At 6.9% As Infections Rise By 506

Kenya has announced 506 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 7,376 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 186,959.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 6.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,996,442.

Sadly, 8 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the country’s cumulative recoveries to 3,705.

Also, 355 patients have recovered; 241 are from the Home-Based Isolation & Care, while 114 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 174,522 of whom 138,893 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,629 are from various health facilities.

Read: Covid-19 Fourth Wave To Peak In Mid July – KEMRI

Currently, 1,128 patients are admitted to various health facilities, while 5,392 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

118 patients are in the ICU, 39 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation.

177 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 150 of them in general wards and 27 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distributions as follows: Nairobi 124, Mombasa 70, Uasin Gishu 41, Kilifi 25, Trans Nzoia 24, Nakuru 22, Kisumu 20, Kakamega 19, Siaya 18, Kiambu 15, Laikipia 14, Kisii 13, Busia 12, Kajiado 11, Vihiga 11, Kitui 10, Nandi 8, Kwale 7, Machakos 6, Baringo 6, Nyandarua 6, Murang’a 4, Turkana 4, Bungoma 3, Narok 3, Marsabit 2, Homa Bay 2, Meru 1, Nyamira 1, Tana River 1, Embu 1, Isiolo 1 and Kericho 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu