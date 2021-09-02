Covid-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 12.2% as 970 Contract Virus, Seven Die

970 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 7,940 tested in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

The positivity rate is now at 12.2%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 237,851 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,388,858.

From the cases, 940 are Kenyans while 30 are foreigners. 489 are males while 481 are females. The youngest is an eight-month-old child and the oldest 97.

602 patients, the CS said in a statement, have recovered from the virus; 502 from the Home-based isolation care program and 110 from various hospitals.

The tally now stands at 224,882 of whom 182,233 are from the Home-based isolation care program while 42,649 are from various health facilities across the country.

CS Kagwe also announced seven fatalities, all of which are late death reports after conducting facility record audits on August 31.

The death toll is now at 4,746.

